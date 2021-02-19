Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales' 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign is due to begin in September and fixtures will be confirmed following the draw on 30 April

Natasha Harding says the Wales squad have used their training camp this week to help move forward and get "closure" from the departure of Jayne Ludlow.

Ludlow left her role as national team boss last month after over six years and 50 matches in charge of the side.

Harding and Manchester United's Hayley Ladd both believe the week has helped the squad deal with the departure.

"It's been important to have the camp and have the space to talk about that," Harding said. "It's part of closure."

Having been national team boss for such a long time, Ludlow is a former team-mate of some of Wales' more senior players, as well as the only manager many of the players have played for.

Wales' most capped player, Jess Fishlock, told BBC Sport Wales last month that the players were "sad, surprised and emotional" at Ludlow's exit.

Fishlock's Reading team-mate Harding, who is Wales' vice-captain, added that she was initially angry at the news.

"When we first found out we were shocked, sad and angry at her departure," she said.

'Shocked, sad and angry'

"She was our manager and you don't want anything to affect the group, plus you think 'could we have done more?' but Jayne felt it was the right decision.

"If we had qualified we wouldn't be having this discussion, so we take a lot of responsibility on ourselves."

Harding says it has been good for the squad to get together and express their views this week after a 27-person training camp, led by FAW technical director David Adams, met for five days.

Adams has been assisted by recently-retired defender Loren Dykes and former Wales midfielder Matthew Jones.

"This week has been a positive, it's been a chance to talk about Jayne and what she did for us," Harding said.

"I know nothing bad has happened, but for us as a group, we needed that chance to move on.

"We talked about the memories we had and the things Jayne has done for us going forward."

Manchester United midfielder Ladd feels the fact that Ludlow's successor will be responsible only for the senior side, whereas Ludlow had to oversee Wales' age-grade teams, will be a big boost.

The Football Association of Wales will begin interviewing candidates next week.

"We are hugely indebted to Jayne for all her hard work in the last six years, we look back on that time with fond memories," she added.

"It is a crucial time for us now and having a full time manager for the national side is crucial.

"I think it is something that is necessary now. If you look at teams performing well on the international stage, I imagine all of them have got full-time managers, so it is something we are really looking forward to and we are grateful we will have the opportunity."