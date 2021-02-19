Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The upcoming Northern Ireland match will be England's first international since March 2020

Manchester United defender Millie Turner and Arsenal forward Beth Mead have been called up to the England squad for next week's friendly against Northern Ireland.

The call-ups come after injuries to Chelsea's Millie Bright and Fran Kirby.

Turner, 24, earns her fourth call-up to the Lionesses squad, while Mead, 25, will hope to impress before this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

"We look forward to welcoming them," said interim coach Hege Riise.

"They now have an excellent opportunity to impress me and my coaching team on this camp.

"Being resilient, adaptable and versatile is what we are all about and it is a privilege to be working with such a talented and ambitious group of players."

England play Northern Ireland at St George's Park on Tuesday, 23 February at 12:30 GMT with the game live on the BBC.