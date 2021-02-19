Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham have just three wins in their last 12 games in the Premier League

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says it is still too early to look at the Premier League table and believes Spurs can finish in the top four despite their recent faltering form.

A run of four defeats in their last five league games has seen Mourinho's side slip down to ninth, having been top of the table in early December.

Spurs are now six points off fourth but have a game in hand.

"It's very premature to think about the table," said Mourinho.

"People still have matches in hand. In our case, we played already two matches against Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City.

"So we have to fight and we have to wait until the last match to see what happens. Anything can happen.

"We can finish top four, top six or outside the top six. We have to make sure the best possible thing is going to happen."

Tottenham have a chance to make up ground on their rivals when they travel to fifth-placed West Ham on Sunday.

They then have back-to-back homes games against Burnley and Crystal Palace and Mourinho believes the table could soon look different for his side.

"In the same way you lose three matches and you go to a bad position, you win three matches and go to a much better position," the Portuguese added.

"So like happened last season, let's go until the end and see what the table gives us. In the end, the table always gives you what you deserve."