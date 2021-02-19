Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Leon Britton (left) was Swansea's City sporting director briefly during Steve Cooper's early months in charge

Former Swansea City midfielder Leon Britton is "not surprised" the club's head coach Steve Cooper has been linked with other jobs.

Under Cooper, appointed in June 2019, Swansea lost in last season's Championship play-off semi-finals and are currently third in the table.

Cooper has dismissed rumours of him succeeding Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace in the summer.

"You hope that the club try and tie him down on a new contract" Britton said.

"It's no surprise to me that he has admirers outside of the football club with the job that he's done with a very young squad, with the players he's brought in and the style of football that he plays.

"If there were any question marks over him managing in senior football they quickly evaporated."

Swansea is 41-year-old Cooper's first club managerial role with the Welshman having previously coached England's youth sides, including the Under-17 World Cup winning side in 2017.

The Swans have previously seen promising young managers leave for other clubs after making their mark at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea are third in the Championship after Connor Roberts' goal secured a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Roberto Martinez joined Wigan Athletic in 2009, Brendan Rodgers switched to Liverpool three years later and Graham Potter departed to Brighton in 2019.

"With Swansea and the size of the club that we are, unfortunately it happens," Britton told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"We've seen it in the past and I think it speaks volumes for the job Steve has done.

"He's a very good manager and a manager that I could see here for the long term."

Britton was part of the Swansea squad which suffered relegation from the Premier League in 2018 after seven seasons in English football's top-flight.

The 38-year-old was Swansea's first sporting director and a member of the recruitment team which appointed Cooper as boss.

Cooper guided Swansea to the Championship play-offs in his first full season in charge, but they were beaten by Brentford in the semi-finals.

"Steve's done an excellent job but he will want to go one better this year," Britton added.

"Last year making the play-offs and not quite getting over the line, he'll want to get over the line this year and he'll be desperate to achieve that.

"If he does that then we'll look back and say it's been an amazing season."