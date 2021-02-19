Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Andrew Shinnie joined Luton in the summer of 2018 after spending the 2017-18 campaign on loan with the Hatters

League One club Charlton Athletic have signed loanee Andrew Shinnie on a permanent deal from Luton Town until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been on loan with the Addicks since October, scoring two goals in 16 appearances during his stint at The Valley.

The deal allows Charlton to name Shinnie alongside their five other on-loan players in a match-day squad.

Shinnie's contract with the Hatters was due to expire at the end of the season.

English Football League rules only permit clubs to include five loan signings in a match-day squad.

Akin Famewo, Ian Maatsen, Liam Millar, Matt Smith and Jayden Stockley are also on loan with the Addicks.

"We'd like to thank Luton and Andrew for working with us to get this deal done," Charlton boss Lee Bowyer told the club website. external-link

"It gives us greater flexibility as we prepare for our final 18 league games of the season."

Charlton are ninth in League One, two points adrift of the final play-off place, as they prepare for Saturday's trip to Fleetwood Town.