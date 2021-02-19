Last updated on .From the section Dover Athletic

Dover's Jim Parmenter resigned as a director of the National League board earlier this month

Dover Athletic chairman Jim Parmenter says the National League is in "a complete shambles" despite a majority vote by clubs to continue the campaign.

The Whites were one of seven clubs to vote on Thursday to stop the season.

The Crabble outfit have furloughed their squad and will not play fixtures without "appropriate funding".

"Nobody has addressed what happens to the seven clubs that have no income, can't afford to carry on and don't want to carry on," Parmenter said.

"The National League have washed their hands of it. It shows the mess that organisation is in."

Parmenter resigned from his position as a director of the National League external-link earlier this month, criticising the governance of the organisation.

The National League declined to respond to Parmenter's comments.

Dover are bottom of the table, eight points from safety, having only played 15 league games - the fewest in the division.

National League 'have stuck head in sand'

Thirteen clubs in the top tier of the non-league pyramid have voted to continue the season, but the North and South divisions of the National League have been declared null and void.

National League clubs began the 2020-21 campaign thanks to £10m in grants from the government, but Parmenter has funded Dover since that scheme ended in December.

Member clubs were told those funds would be replaced by loans from January, but Parmenter is unwilling to take on debts during the coronavirus pandemic which the Kent club cannot repay.

"The league have stuck their head in the sand about it and seemed to think there was going to be some sort of a magic solution, which I personally can't see," Parmenter told BBC Radio Kent.

"We would be insolvent if we continued and I suspect there are some other clubs that would be the same.

"This just shows that the league have little regard for clubs that aren't big ex-English Football League clubs that have potential for promotion.

"The only reason to continue playing is to get promotion to the EFL, and only two clubs can get that.

"I guess 12 or 13 clubs think they have got a chance at this stage and that is why they have voted to continue."

Lack of support 'a disgrace'

Parmenter says Dover have been charged with failing to fulfil two fixtures, and thinks the National League will have to contend with several other clubs who are unable to play because of a lack of finances.

"We have to see if other clubs can continue playing," he said.

"I know at least four that are saying they can't afford it. We have to see how the league deals with this issue."

Meanwhile, Parmenter has criticised the National League for their lack of support while the club continues to contend with financial issues.

"We do not seem to be getting a lot of help from the league, despite them saying when this all happened that if any club gets into a serious financial position they can come to the league and the league will help them," he said.

"We have had no help or advice at all from them. It is a disgrace."