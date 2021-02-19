Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jess Fishlock (left) has scored twice in 15 appearances for Reading Women this season

Jess Fishlock is to be recalled from her loan at Reading in April before a return to parent club OL Reign in the USA's National Women's Soccer League.

Wales midfielder Fishlock, 34, joined the Royals in August with the NWSL on hiatus and has made 15 appearances.

She will return to OL Reign, who she first joined in December 2012, on 5 April after the international break.

"The opportunity to train and play over the last few months has been super important to me," said Fishlock.

"Reading have been brilliant with me and I am thankful for the opportunity they provided."

Wales' 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign is due to begin in September and fixtures will be confirmed following the draw on 30 April.

Fishlock has been part of a 26-player training squad this week at the Vale Resort.