Jim Rodwell took over as Sunderland CEO after football was suspended due to the impact of the coronavirus in 2020

Sunderland chief executive Jim Rodwell has stepped down from his position following a takeover of the League One club by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

The 50-year-old joined the club in April 2020 after five years in a similar role at Scunthorpe United.

A protracted takeover was finally completed on Thursday after receiving English Football League approval.

"It was an honour to be appointed CEO of such an iconic club and I will always be grateful," Rodwell said.

"It will always be a sadness that I did not get to experience a full and buzzing Stadium of Light as CEO - but the supporters who I have met during my time in the city have only reaffirmed what a wonderful support base the club is so fortunate to have.

"I am in no doubt that with control being transferred to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, whose family have a stellar track record in football club ownership, those fans can look forward to a bright future."

An agreement was reached for Louis-Dreyfus to buy a controlling interest in the Black Cats in December, but the club had to wait for the EFL to approve the deal.

Former Eastleigh owner Stewart Donald, who became the club's majority shareholder in May 2018 when he took over from Ellis Short, had been trying to sell Sunderland for more than a year and had already stepped down as chairman in July.