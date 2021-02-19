Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Terence Kongolo joined Fulham on a permanent deal in October 2020

Fulham are looking into the circumstances surrounding a surprise birthday party for midfielder Terence Kongolo that broke lockdown rules.

Kongolo returned to his apartment in the early hours of Monday morning after Fulham's win at Everton.

He is pictured entering his apartment wearing club clothing and also sporting a mask to be greeted by friends celebrating his 27th birthday.

It is understood Kongolo told the club he did not know the party was planned.

Fulham have not released a statement but manager Scott Parker is expected to speak about the matter at his press conference on Friday at 12:30 GMT.

Government Covid-19 restrictions prevent household mixing indoors. At least six other people were present in the apartment.