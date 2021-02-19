Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

John Egan has been a regular in defence in the initial stages of Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland reign

Sheffield United defender John Egan has been ruled out for eight weeks by a dislocated toe which will also see him missing the Republic of Ireland's opening two World Cup qualifiers.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said on Friday morning that Egan would require surgery on the injury.

"It's a big blow to lose him for eight weeks," said Wilder.

Egan was stretchered off during Monday's defeat after hurting himself in a collision with Jesse Lingard.

The Republic face Serbia in the opening World Cup qualifier on 24 March before taking on Luxembourg three days later.

Egan's injury is a further blow for the Blades who look relegation certainties from the Premier League as they currently sit bottom - 14 points from safety.

"I do feel we've been cursed with injuries. I feel for the medical staff, they've been outstanding for two or three years," said Wilder.

"We've had John Fleck falling and breaking his back, Jack O'Connell colliding with Dean Henderson, Oli McBurnie falling and hurting his shoulder and now John Egan hurting himself making a tackle."