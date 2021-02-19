Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Dan James also scored against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League earlier this season

Wales international Daniel James showed his 'X-factor' in Manchester United's Europa League win over Real Sociedad, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 23-year-old set up Bruno Fernandes' second goal before scoring his first, and United's fourth, late in the game.

Solskjaer was full of praise for the speedy forward, who has made just seven appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring twice.

"Dan has always been in my mind, he is always in contention," said Solskjaer.

"He is working every single day on his game, he knows how much we value him.

"You could see his X factor tonight [against Real Sociedad], work-rate, pace, running behind teams, I'm delighted for him."

James has seen a drop in playing time for United this season compared to last, in which he made 46 appearances in all competitions.

However, the lack of playing time for his club has not seemed to have any impact on his international career, with James featuring in all six of Wales' Nations League matches.

After securing promotion in the Nations League with Wales in November 2020, the Wales forward said he still "loves" being at Manchester United, who are now one foot into the last 16 of the Europa League.

And United boss Solskjaer, whose side sit second in the Premier League, was pleased with the whole team's performance in Thursday's victory.

"We played well and were more clinical in front of goal," he said.

"We had a few chances before the first goal, after the second the game opened up and we found ourselves in loads of space.

"A decision made because Marcus [Rashford] and Dan could find spaces behind their full-backs and Mason [Greenwood] could drop off and get on the ball through the middle.

"Now it is about creating momentum."