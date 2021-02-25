Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Heart of Midlothian

Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 2DuffyBooked at 30mins
- 6Devine
- 24Deas
- 16Harper
- 4WelshBooked at 36mins
- 8Carson
- 17Storey
- 7Keatings
- 12MacGregor
- 11Sutherland
Substitutes
- 18Allardice
- 21MacKay
- 22McKay
- 25Nicolson
- 27MacKay
- 28Hyde
- 77Todorov
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gordon
- 2Smith
- 28Popescu
- 26Halkett
- 21KingsleyBooked at 32mins
- 16Halliday
- 18McEneff
- 29KastaneerBooked at 15mins
- 14Naismith
- 17Mackay-Steven
- 10Boyce
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 6Berra
- 7Walker
- 9Gnanduillet
- 13Stewart
- 19Irving
- 31Henderson
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by James Keatings (Inverness CT).
Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).
Foul by Mihai Popescu (Heart of Midlothian).
Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).
Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gervane Kastaneer.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT).
Booking
Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian).
Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.