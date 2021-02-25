Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2DuffyBooked at 30mins
  • 6Devine
  • 24Deas
  • 16Harper
  • 4WelshBooked at 36mins
  • 8Carson
  • 17Storey
  • 7Keatings
  • 12MacGregor
  • 11Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 18Allardice
  • 21MacKay
  • 22McKay
  • 25Nicolson
  • 27MacKay
  • 28Hyde
  • 77Todorov

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 28Popescu
  • 26Halkett
  • 21KingsleyBooked at 32mins
  • 16Halliday
  • 18McEneff
  • 29KastaneerBooked at 15mins
  • 14Naismith
  • 17Mackay-Steven
  • 10Boyce

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 6Berra
  • 7Walker
  • 9Gnanduillet
  • 13Stewart
  • 19Irving
  • 31Henderson
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by James Keatings (Inverness CT).

  3. Post update

    Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mihai Popescu (Heart of Midlothian).

  6. Post update

    Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).

  8. Post update

    Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Danny Devine.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Inverness CT 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gervane Kastaneer.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Booking

    Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT).

  18. Booking

    Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian).

  20. Post update

    Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts18123344202439
2Dunfermline167632618827
3Raith Rovers157352923624
4Queen of Sth176382535-1021
5Dundee145542627-120
6Inverness CT154742319419
7Arbroath174671420-618
8Morton164661420-618
9Ayr154562020017
10Alloa1734101938-1913
View full Scottish Championship table

