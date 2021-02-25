Derby County v Nottingham Forest

DerbyDerby County19:45Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|32
|20
|7
|5
|45
|25
|20
|67
|2
|Brentford
|32
|17
|9
|6
|59
|34
|25
|60
|3
|Watford
|32
|17
|9
|6
|43
|23
|20
|60
|4
|Swansea
|30
|17
|8
|5
|38
|19
|19
|59
|5
|Reading
|32
|15
|6
|11
|44
|37
|7
|51
|6
|Cardiff
|32
|14
|7
|11
|48
|34
|14
|49
|7
|Bournemouth
|32
|13
|10
|9
|46
|32
|14
|49
|8
|Barnsley
|31
|14
|6
|11
|36
|35
|1
|48
|9
|Middlesbrough
|32
|13
|7
|12
|37
|34
|3
|46
|10
|Stoke
|32
|11
|12
|9
|37
|35
|2
|45
|11
|Millwall
|32
|9
|16
|7
|31
|28
|3
|43
|12
|Bristol City
|32
|13
|3
|16
|32
|43
|-11
|42
|13
|QPR
|30
|10
|10
|10
|30
|34
|-4
|40
|14
|Preston
|32
|12
|4
|16
|34
|42
|-8
|40
|15
|Blackburn
|31
|11
|6
|14
|45
|37
|8
|39
|16
|Nottm Forest
|32
|10
|9
|13
|27
|31
|-4
|39
|17
|Luton
|31
|10
|8
|13
|24
|35
|-11
|38
|18
|Derby
|31
|10
|7
|14
|24
|32
|-8
|37
|19
|Huddersfield
|32
|10
|6
|16
|38
|47
|-9
|36
|20
|Coventry
|32
|8
|10
|14
|29
|43
|-14
|34
|21
|Birmingham
|32
|7
|10
|15
|23
|40
|-17
|31
|22
|Rotherham
|30
|8
|5
|17
|33
|41
|-8
|29
|23
|Sheff Wed
|31
|9
|7
|15
|21
|35
|-14
|28
|24
|Wycombe
|31
|5
|8
|18
|23
|51
|-28
|23
