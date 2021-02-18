Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Seven goals, two penalties, a late red card and a smattering of VAR involvement, all in the space of an hour.

The chaotic first leg of Rangers' Europa League last-32 tie with Royal Antwerp had just about everything after a relatively straightforward opening half hour or so.

Here, we try to make sense of what happened once Rangers broke the deadlock in Belgium...

38' Antwerp 0-1 Rangers (Aribo)

Things start out mostly as planned for Rangers, despite James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe both going off with injuries, with Steven Gerrard's side largely controlling things.

A horror show from Antwerp goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand gifts an opportunity to Joe Aribo, who coolly slots home to start the scoring. How naive we were back then about what capers were to come...

45' Antwerp 1-1 Rangers (Avenatti)

Ah, hang on. Although they've dominated proceedings, some poor marking allows Felipe Avenatti to level with a looping header from what seems like an awful long way out.

No panic stations yet, though. This Rangers team are made of strong stuff they surely won't let this get out of hand, right?

45+4' Antwerp 2-1 Rangers (Refaelov)

Hmm, spoke too soon. A dubious penalty decision, perhaps, as Steven Davis only taps the back of Lior Refaelov's ankle before he collapses like a cheap tent. But the referee gives it and the VAR official sees no need to challnge it.

The tackle can't have been that bad as Refaelov picks himself up and thunders the spot kick past McGregor. Game on.

59' Antwerp 2-2 Rangers (Barisic pen)

Rangers start the second half strongly and get their reward pretty sharpish as Alfredo Morelos is pulled down in the box as he goes to head in. After a quick check in with VAR, it's a pen.

With James Tavernier off the pitch, Rangers' other full-back Borna Barisic does enough to beat Beiranvand. Time for Gerrard's men to grab this game by the scruff of the neck, right?

66' Antwerp 3-2 Rangers (Hongla)

Now, come on, this is getting silly. Antwerp make a rare foray forward and go ahead again.

Lax defending from the Rangers midfield allows Martin Hongla far too much space. They almost dare him to have a go and he duly obliges curling one in off a post. What is this game?!

83' Antwerp 3-3 Rangers (Kent)

What a goal. And Rangers are level after 15 minutes of heavy pressure and missed chances. Substitute Ryan Kent plays a brilliant one-two with Morelos before slamming it high into the net. Pure class.

Is there time for a winner?

90' Antwerp 3-4 Rangers (Barisic)

There certainly is time for one in this game. Rangers break on to Antwerp and Morelos cuts it back to Kent, whose shot is blocked by the outstretched arm of Abdoulaye Seck.

Penalty. Red card. This has to be it surely? Game over, finally, as Barisic delivers a far more assured finish than his first.

He even noises up Antwerp's replacement keeper, as if this game needed anything else in it.

90+6' Full time: Antwerp 3-4 Rangers

Annnnnnd breathe. Rangers take a big advantage back to Ibrox next week. Football eh?