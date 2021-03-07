Rangers won their 55th title in their 141st competitive season

After enduring a decade of watching their city rivals dominate Scottish football, Rangers have bounced back to claim their first title since the 2010-11 season in emphatic style.

Steven Gerrard's side have recorded 28 wins from 32 games, scored 77 goals, kept 24 clean sheets, conceded just nine goals and only two of those at Ibrox.

Although every victory earns the same number of points, some hold greater significance than others, but what have been the key results in Rangers' Scottish Premiership campaign?

Aberdeen 0-1 Rangers (1 August)

Ryan Kent's goal got Rangers off the a winning start at Pittodrie

Controlled, measured, clinical. It may seem premature to say there were signs of Rangers' credentials in their first outing of the season, but they looked accomplished in what might have a been a tough start.

Gerrard's men controlled proceedings, preventing Aberdeen from even registering a shot on target. Alfredo Morelos set up Ryan Kent for the winner as Rangers set a benchmark for the campaign.

The manager said his side had laid down "a marker" that day and it was the sort of performance they would reproduce time and again.

Celtic 0-2 Rangers (18 October)

Connor Goldson scored both goals at Celtic Park

The significance of an Old Firm derby goes without saying, but this is where we first began to see daylight between the rivals.

Although Rangers had only conceded three goals in their first nine games and Celtic had shown some of their frailties in Europe, the teams were only separated by a point per-match. But the visitors were in command throughout a one-sided contest.

Rangers weren't quite at their fluid best but controlled the game and even denied Celtic a shot on goal, with Connor Goldson's double opening up a four-point lead at the top.

Rangers 8-0 Hamilton Academical (8 November)

Tavernier scored his 12th goal of the season and set up two

This was Rangers at their ruthless best and the biggest win of Gerrard's tenure and the biggest since the top flight was rebranded as the Scottish Premiership in 2013. There was no stopping them.

Driven on by top scorer James Tavernier and Scott Arfield, the goals rained in at Ibrox. "We suffocated Hamilton from start to finish, we stayed on them and never took our foot off the gas and you could see the quality throughout the squad," Gerrard said.

Rangers 3-1 Motherwell (19 December)

Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten were both signed in the summer to boost Rangers forward options

This may appear to be a routine victory for a team on a title charge, but it was anything but.

Earlier that week, Rangers suffered a shock defeat at St Mirren in the League Cup quarter-finals in what remains their only defeat of the campaign in any competition. To the doubters, this could be the beginning of their collapse.

And when Callum Lang gave Motherwell the lead within six minutes and the visitors defending admirably, it looked like a first league defeat could be heading Rangers' way. But Kemar Roofe sparked a late comeback, then added a third after Cedric Itten had headed in.

"It's a big three points for us, especially on the back of a tough few days mentally," said Gerrard. "We found a response and a reaction. This was a big test for us and we've passed it with flying colours. The team showed it's bottle."

Rangers 1-0 Celtic (2 January)

Callum McGregor's own goal gave Rangers all three points at Ibrox

The stakes were very clear - anything other than a Celtic win would mean Rangers would take a giant leap towards securing the title - and Neil Lennon's side started well.

Allan McGregor had to produce a string of superb saves to deny a marauding Celtic, but the visitors grip on the game loosened after the break. First, Nir Bitton was sent off for hauling down Morelos, then Callum McGregor diverted a Joe Aribo flick into his own net.

Rangers would go on to see out their 20th league win and expand the gap to 19 points.

Hibernian 0-1 Rangers (27 January)

Morelos' goal was enough for yet another 1-0 win

Noticing a pattern here? Rangers winning 1-0 has been a feature of the campaign.

Again at Easter Road, they kept their opponents at arms length and won thanks to a Morelos goal. The Colombian finished off a slick move before showing his ill-discipline with a stamp on Ryan Porteous.

A certain red, in full view of the referee, but the striker escaped with just a yellow before being given a two game retrospective ban.

Rangers 3-0 St Mirren (6 March)

Morelos scored his 10th league goal of the season

The game that effectively sealed the title for Rangers. Goals by Kent, Morelos and Ianis Hagi were a measure of how far the Ibrox side have come given that, almost exactly eight years ago, they were being turned over 2-1 at home by Annan Athletic in the bottom tier.

Their journey to the title has been long and arduous, but that will make it all the sweeter for supporters, who turned out in large numbers outside Ibrox long before the game - defying Covid lockdown restrictions - to cheer their team on.