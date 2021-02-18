Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Peterborough's Bobby Copping was twice named on the bench in League One games

Peterborough United centre-back Bobby Copping has been forced to retire from football at the age of 19 because of a recurring head injury.

The ex-Norwich and Bury academy player joined Posh in 2019 and made one EFL Trophy appearance for the club.

Copping made a full recovery after spending four days in hospital with a head injury in July but suffered the same problem later in the year.

"Words cannot describe how truly gutted that I am," he said. external-link

"This decision was extremely heartbreaking to make and not just for me, but also for my family who have invested so much into my football journey."

Copping says he has problems on a "day to day basis", and agreed with Peterborough and a specialist he should retire from the game for his long-term health.

He has accepted an offer to stay with the League One club in a business operations role with the academy.

"He is such a lovely young man who in my mind will bounce back from this horrendous setback to have a great career in the game," said Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony.