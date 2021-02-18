Jonny Williams made his senior Wales debut against Scotland in a World Cup qualifier in 2013

Jonny Williams is in line for a belated Cardiff City debut in Saturday's Championship game against Preston North End.

Williams, 27, has been out with a knee injury sustained in training following his transfer window deadline day move from Charlton Athletic.

But the Wales midfielder faces a fight to earn a starting place with Cardiff unbeaten in six.

"There is no special pass for anybody to get in the team," boss Mick McCarthy said.

"The way Harry Wilson is playing now. He created a goal (at Luton ) with his shot that was saved and went for a corner kick. And his goal was fabulous.

"He has been playing in there behind the two lads (Kieffer Moore and Josh Murphy). He'll be hard to shift, he's been great. But that is nice.

"It's great when you have someone playing as well as Harry and you have someone as good as Jonny wanting to get in the team.

"It's a lot worse when you have bad players and you don't want then in the team,"

Liverpool loan winger Sheyi Ojo is also available after missing Tuesday night's 2-0 win at Luton Town.

But Cardiff will check on the fitness of top scorer Kieffer Moore and striker Josh Murphy ahead of the visit of Preston.

Cardiff City are unbeaten in six games since Mick McCarthy succeeded Neil Harris in January

Both sustained knocks at Luton while midfielder Joe Ralls (ankle) and Canadian international Junior Hoilett (calf) remain sidelined.

The Bluebirds have moved up to seventh in the Championship after four consecutive victories and when asked whether any part of him was surprised by his start at Cardiff, McCarthy said: "All of me.

"I know what I do, I know what TC (Terry Connor, his assistant ) does, I know what we collectively do together and what we are capable of. We have a good record in this league . . .

"But there is no magic wand that you wave. It's how we are with people, we have got the best out of them we have manged to get a shift out of everybody.

"I am delighted with the players, ultimately its them that do it, we can only ask or demand what we expect and they produce it."

McCarthy's arrangement with Cardiff on succeeding Neil Harris was to take over for the remainder of the season before a long term decision will be made.

No discussions have yet taken place over a longer stay, said the Cardiff boss.

"I have not looked for any chat. We are going well and with that if I am going well and if Cardiff city want to keep me that's great," McCarthy added.

"If they don't then if I am doing well I am sure something else will come up.

"All I am bothered about is Preston, that's my focus then we move on to Bournemouth. If you win games and you are doing well your just rewards come."