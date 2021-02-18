Northern Ireland are preparing for their first match since qualifying for a Euro 2022 play-off in December

International friendly: England v Northern Ireland Venue: St. George's Park, England Date: Tuesday, 23 February Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer

"We're not saying we can go and beat England, we are saying we can go and learn from England."

Kenny Shiels understands the task that sits ahead of Northern Ireland in Tuesday's friendly at St George's Park.

England, sixth in the world and some 43 places ahead of Northern Ireland, will be big favourites to deliver a performance in their first match in a more than a year.

This Northern Ireland team are on a journey and while the England friendly is a glamour game, it is serving the purpose of preparing for a first-ever Euro 2022 play-off at the beginning of April.

"When we leave England after the match I will know straight away what we learnt from the game," said Shiels.

"The result will not be indicative of what we are looking to achieve. As long as the girls get better collectively then we will get better as a team, and it is inevitable that results will follow."

Rank outsiders to reach a play-off, Shiels' side were humbled by Norway in his first and third games in charge but two determined results against Wales opened the door for qualification. A play-off spot was then secured with maximum points against Belarus and the Faroe Islands.

The England friendly will be the only 90 minutes of action before April's play-off but Shiels feels it will be a marker of where his team are.

"In life, experiences against those in the top of your field - if you don't use them as an educational platform then there is no point in doing it," said the 64-year-old.

"We certainly feel that the girls will learn a lot from this game of football, like preparation and the understanding of the professionalism. All the little things add up to make young players better."

Northern Ireland celebrate after reaching a first-ever Euro 2022 play-off

The former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss believes his side have rapidly progressed since introducing an open and expansive style of football at the start of his tenure 18 months ago.

"We played Norway, who gave us a good hiding but we learnt a lot from it. If that happens again I will be more than happy," he said.

"We opened up space against Norway and the girls loved that. We gave them time on the ball and the opportunity try to work to a tactical structure that will help them understand where we are wanting to go.

"When I was asked about taking on England I immediately said yes. I went to the girls at training that evening and I gave them two options: 'If you think if it is too early for us to play England then walk to the centre circle, and if you think it is a good option to learn something then walk to the penalty spot'.

"About 80% of the girls wanted to play England, which I thought was a great return."

Opportunity for young players

While the return of Simone Magill is a boost for Shiels, he is missing several key players including the unavailable McGuinness sisters and the injured Demi Vance, Emma McMaster, Megan Bell and Caragh Hamilton.

Shiels will give two youngsters, 16-year-old defender Ella Haughey and 17-year-old goalkeeper Maddy Harvey-Clifford the opportunity to gain some valuable experience on the trip to St George's Park.

"What we need to achieve is realise that we can do without these players if we give the maximum to what we want to do. If we give anything less than maximum then we are going to have a bad day. We have to step up now," he added.

"We are nothing but positive in our approach but it is important that we are mindful of the players who are not able to play. If you play for Sion Swifts, Cliftonville, Glentoran or Crusaders and you are up against players from Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester City - then it is a mammoth task for those players but it is one that we relish."

Kenny Shiels took charge of Northern Ireland for the Euro 2022 qualifying campaign

Shiels added that his side "are never afraid" of any opposition they face and they will be all the better for their experience in England.

"I would love it to be a really good day for them. We want them to go out, have a good time, play a good game of football and most-importantly, get better at what they do.

"We are mindful of the qualities that England bring to the table and how good they are but we have to have some self-judgement as well.

"The players we have are good players who are trying to get better. Who wants to just be good? We want to be better than good so that is the next stage."