FK Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb

FK KrasnodarFK Krasnodar17:55Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb
Last updated on .From the section Europa League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Roma
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|5
|8
|13
|2
|Young Boys
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|10
|3
|CFR Cluj
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|5
|4
|CSKA Sofia
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|6
|6
|0
|0
|20
|5
|15
|18
|2
|Molde
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|10
|3
|Rapid Vienna
|6
|2
|1
|3
|11
|13
|-2
|7
|4
|Dundalk
|6
|0
|0
|6
|8
|19
|-11
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Leverkusen
|6
|5
|0
|1
|21
|8
|13
|15
|2
|Slavia Prague
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|10
|1
|12
|3
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|6
|4
|Nice
|6
|1
|0
|5
|8
|16
|-8
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|7
|6
|14
|2
|Benfica
|6
|3
|3
|0
|18
|9
|9
|12
|3
|Standard Liege
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|14
|-7
|4
|4
|Lech Poznan
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|14
|-8
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSV Eindhoven
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|9
|3
|12
|2
|Granada
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|3
|3
|11
|3
|PAOK Salonika
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|7
|1
|6
|4
|Omonia Nicosia
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Napoli
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|11
|2
|Real Sociedad
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|4
|1
|9
|3
|AZ Alkmaar
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|5
|2
|8
|4
|HNK Rijeka
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|12
|-6
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|5
|9
|13
|2
|Sporting Braga
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|10
|4
|13
|3
|Zorya Luhansk
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|6
|4
|AEK Athens
|6
|1
|0
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|5
|12
|16
|2
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|11
|3
|Sivasspor
|6
|2
|0
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|4
|FK Qarabag
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|13
|-9
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Tottenham
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|5
|10
|13
|2
|Royal Antwerp
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|5
|3
|12
|3
|LASK
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|12
|-1
|10
|4
|Ludogorets
|6
|0
|0
|6
|7
|19
|-12
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|1
|8
|14
|2
|RZ Pellets WAC
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|6
|1
|10
|3
|Feyenoord
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|4
|CSKA Moscow
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hoffenheim
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|2
|15
|16
|2
|Red Star Belgrade
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|5
|11
|3
|Slovan Liberec
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|13
|-9
|7
|4
|KAA Gent
|6
|0
|0
|6
|4
|15
|-11
|0