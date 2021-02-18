Dynamo Kyiv v Club Bruges

Goal! Dynamo Kyiv 1, Club Brugge 0. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko.
Line-ups
Dynamo Kyiv
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bushchan
- 94Kedziora
- 25Zabarnyi
- 4Popov
- 16Mykolenko
- 5Sydorchuk
- 10ShaparenkoBooked at 28mins
- 15Tsygankov
- 29Buyalskiy
- 14de Pena
- 41Besedin
Substitutes
- 8Shepelev
- 17Lyednyev
- 18Andriyevskyi
- 20Karavaev
- 22Rodrigues
- 23Ferreira Pereira
- 30Vanat
- 34Syrota
- 35Neshcheret
- 71Boyko
- 89Supryaha
- 99Duelund
Club Bruges
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 88Mignolet
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 5Kossounou
- 44Mechele
- 18RiccaBooked at 32mins
- 8Dirar
- 25Vormer
- 3Balanta
- 90De Ketelaere
- 21Okereke
- 29Dost
Substitutes
- 14Fofana
- 22Horvath
- 27Badji
- 28van der Brempt
- 55De Cuyper
- 93Fuakala
- 94Engels
- 95Servais
- 97Van den Keybus
- Referee:
- Mattias Gestranius
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Nabil Dirar (Club Brugge).
Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).
Post update
Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge).
Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv).
Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruud Vormer.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Denys Popov.
Attempt blocked. David Okereke (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruud Vormer.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dynamo Kyiv 0, Club Brugge 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Club Brugge 0.
Attempt missed. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora with a cross.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv).
Federico Ricca (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nabil Dirar (Club Brugge).
Foul by Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kyiv).