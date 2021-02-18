Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv1Club BrugesClub Bruges0

Dynamo Kyiv v Club Bruges

Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg

Line-ups

Dynamo Kyiv

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bushchan
  • 94Kedziora
  • 25Zabarnyi
  • 4Popov
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 10ShaparenkoBooked at 28mins
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 29Buyalskiy
  • 14de Pena
  • 41Besedin

Substitutes

  • 8Shepelev
  • 17Lyednyev
  • 18Andriyevskyi
  • 20Karavaev
  • 22Rodrigues
  • 23Ferreira Pereira
  • 30Vanat
  • 34Syrota
  • 35Neshcheret
  • 71Boyko
  • 89Supryaha
  • 99Duelund

Club Bruges

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 88Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 5Kossounou
  • 44Mechele
  • 18RiccaBooked at 32mins
  • 8Dirar
  • 25Vormer
  • 3Balanta
  • 90De Ketelaere
  • 21Okereke
  • 29Dost

Substitutes

  • 14Fofana
  • 22Horvath
  • 27Badji
  • 28van der Brempt
  • 55De Cuyper
  • 93Fuakala
  • 94Engels
  • 95Servais
  • 97Van den Keybus
Referee:
Mattias Gestranius

Match Stats

Home TeamDynamo KyivAway TeamClub Bruges
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Dynamo Kyiv 1, Club Brugge 0. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Nabil Dirar (Club Brugge).

  3. Post update

    Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).

  5. Post update

    Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv).

  9. Post update

    Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruud Vormer.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Denys Popov.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Okereke (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruud Vormer.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Dynamo Kyiv 0, Club Brugge 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Club Brugge 0.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv).

  17. Post update

    Federico Ricca (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nabil Dirar (Club Brugge).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kyiv).

