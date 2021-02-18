Andrew Kilpatrick: Rochdale chairman stands down for personal reasons
Andrew Kilpatrick has stood down from his roles of chairman and director at Rochdale for personal reasons.
He informed the League One club of his decision at a meeting of Dale's board of directors on Thursday.
Kilpatrick became chairman in December 2018, having previously served as the club's president.
"The board will be meeting in the early part of next week and further information will be released in due course," a club statement said.
It added: "The board would like to acknowledge Andrew's contribution both as chairman and president of Rochdale AFC over many years."