Kyril Louis-Dreyfus: Sunderland takeover completed by 23-year-old Frenchman

Last updated on .From the section Sunderlandcomments28

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (centre) attended Sunderland's EFL Trophy semi-final win over Lincoln on Wednesday

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has become Sunderland chairman at the age of 23 after his takeover was approved by the English Football League.

The Frenchman is the son of former Marseille owner Robert Louis-Dreyfus and becomes the youngest chairman in English football.

Former Sunderland owner Stewart Donald will keep a minority shareholding.

"Kyril's commitment, acumen and integrity convinced us to accept his proposal," Donald said.

"His vision and desire to bring success back to Sunderland was obvious from the outset and his bid is the one that we feel gives the club the best chance of long-term success and sustainability."

An agreement was reached for Louis-Dreyfus to buy a controlling interest in Sunderland in December, but the League One club had to wait for the EFL to give the deal the green light.

It ends a protracted sale by former Eastleigh owner Donald, who became the club's majority shareholder when he bought the Black Cats from Ellis Short in May 2018.

Donald had been trying to sell the Black Cats for more than a year and stepped down as chairman in July.

Louis-Dreyfus acknowledged that there are "challenges to overcome" due to the "current landscape facing football" but said there was cause for optimism.

"I am proud to become a custodian of this esteemed institution, but I also recognise the significant responsibility that comes with it," he said.

"I am confident that together we can weather the present storm and put solid foundations in place to bring sustainable and long-term success to the club."

Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori will also retain a minority shareholding alongside Donald who said the club was now debt free.

Sunderland are seventh in League One, a point outside the play-offs, and reached the final of the Papa John's Trophy on Wednesday with a penalty shootout victory over Lincoln.

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Whereas up the road at St James Park, Steve Bruce has enrolled in a Maths A level course to work out the best way to get 3 points in a game of football. He heard there was a maths term called Pi abd got all excited

  • A 23 years old Chairman. What could possibly go wrong?

  • The old boys club continues. Just look at who his dad is.

  • An extremely difficult job, even before covid it's a big stadium that is empty most weeks and no global fan base ti generate income. Good luck to him .

  • What could possibly go wrong eh?

  • Good for him and Sunderland.

  • Good luck to Sunderland. RAFC fan

  • Oh football, you are so weird...

  • Good luck to him, but I'd be concerned as a Sunderland fan. Is someone that young and inexperienced going to lead them back to the prem?? or even to the championship

  • Can't be any worse than the last few jokers surely. Potential is massive, but potential has to be fulfilled. Good luck. The fans are great there.

  • I will reserve judgement
    I don’t rate Lee Johnson
    Tactically 💩
    I loved Phil Parkinson who ahold have been given more time. A higher caliber manager too.
    Keep the Faith
    Stokoe Army

  • Beats playing FIFA on his XBox

  • I bet he has loads of corporate experience to help Sunderland get back to the top flight in such a cut throat business.

  • I hope he brings the success the club's fans deserve. BRFC fan.

  • Great news. Onwards and upwards. Haway The Lads.

  • At last!!!

    He may be young but he's got a good team around him and appears to be full of progressive ideas.

    We have a long way to go to get back to where we once were but this feels like a significant first step.

  • Excellent news and the true dawn of a new era. It was a long time coming though.

  • Sunderland are genuinely the top club in the North East now. And with multi-billionaire backing from this bloke will soon be back at the top of the Premier League (where they belong) competing for domestic and European honours on all fronts. Those in the know genuinely believe that the Mackems will be the new Man City - but with a more exciting style of play.

    • Mainze replied:
      While I appreciate the sentiment mate, whatever you’re drinking I’ll have a double! ;-)

  • Good luck to him and the Mackems.

    • Hoopsy replied:
      Let's all take a moment to laugh at this poxy club. Newcastle are a massive club in comparison. Liverpool stratospheric!!
      Ynwa

