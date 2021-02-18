Troy Deeney has scored seven goals in 18 appearances this season

Watford striker Troy Deeney is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering an Achilles injury.

Deeney, 32, picked up the injury in the goalless draw with Coventry at St Andrew's on 6 February.

The Championship promotion hopefuls have said he will have another scan in two weeks and have not put a timescale on how long he could be out for.

In the meantime he will wear a plastic boot to help with the initial healing process.