Last updated on .From the section Football

Referee Darren Drysdale clashed with Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge on Tuesday

Darren Drysdale will not referee Southend's game with Bolton on Saturday after being charged with improper conduct by the Football Association.

He has apologised for locking heads with Ipswich player Alan Judge during Tuesday's draw against Northampton.

Drysdale moved his head towards Judge in the 90th minute and briefly appeared to square up to him.

The official has until 4 March to reply to the charge and has been replaced by Declan Bourne for the League Two match.

In a statement released by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, Drysdale said he "did not maintain his composure" in the incident.