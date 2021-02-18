Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers' 4-3 win over Royal Antwerp has boosted Scotland's Uefa co-efficient and the country's hopes of having an automatic place in next season's Champions League group stage but that could be reversed if the Ibrox side lose the second leg on Thursday. (Record) external-link

Steven Davis praises the way Rangers reacted to going behind twice in their victory in Belgium. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Lille are competing with Rangers for the signing of KV Oostende forward Fashion Sakala, who is out of contract this summer. (Record) external-link

David Turnbull is enjoying playing with "world class" Odsonne Edouard at Celtic. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

The Scottish FA plan to complete the 2020-21 Scottish Cup campaign after the summer, with the 2019-20 tournament having been concluded in December. (Sun) external-link

St Johnstone starting places in this month's Scottish League Cup final against Livingston are still up for grabs, says McDiarmid Park manager Callum Davidson. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

"I feel wanted here. I've not really felt that before," says Hamilton's on-loan Aberdeen forward Bruce Anderson after scoring two goals in as many games. (Sun) external-link

And forward Anderson says the Dons are "at the back of my mind" as he focuses on keeping Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership. (Evening Express) external-link