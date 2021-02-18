Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos "owes" his Rangers team-mates following the striker's three-game domestic suspension. (Scotsman) external-link

Alfredo Morelos' representative claims that the treatment of his client at the hands of the Scottish FA disciplinary system has been "an embarrassment to the game". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Assistant manager John Kennedy believes the strides taken by David Turnbull and Ismaila Soro this season demonstrate that Celtic can be a proving ground for summer arrival Liam Shaw. (Scotsman) external-link

Ex-Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday defender Glenn Loovens reckons Liam Shaw will prove to be a steal as he gives lowdown on the teenager, who is swapping Hillsborough for Celtic Park. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Soon-to-be-Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw's "tremendous potential" was immediately obvious, says Tony Pulis, who had a brief spells as manager at Sheffield Wednesday. (Daily Record) external-link

Midfielder David Turnbull must be in contention for a place in Steve Clarke's Euros squad, says Celtic assistant John Kennedy. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes knows he and his players are "there to be shot at" after setting a new club record for consecutive games without a goal. (Evening Express) external-link

Murray Davidson's Betfred Cup final hopes have soared and the influential midfielder may even make his St Johnstone comeback from injury this weekend. (Courier) external-link