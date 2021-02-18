Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Morelos, Turnbull, Shaw
Manager Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos "owes" his Rangers team-mates following the striker's three-game domestic suspension. (Scotsman)
Alfredo Morelos' representative claims that the treatment of his client at the hands of the Scottish FA disciplinary system has been "an embarrassment to the game". (Scottish Sun)
Assistant manager John Kennedy believes the strides taken by David Turnbull and Ismaila Soro this season demonstrate that Celtic can be a proving ground for summer arrival Liam Shaw. (Scotsman)
Ex-Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday defender Glenn Loovens reckons Liam Shaw will prove to be a steal as he gives lowdown on the teenager, who is swapping Hillsborough for Celtic Park. (Scottish Sun)
Soon-to-be-Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw's "tremendous potential" was immediately obvious, says Tony Pulis, who had a brief spells as manager at Sheffield Wednesday. (Daily Record)
Midfielder David Turnbull must be in contention for a place in Steve Clarke's Euros squad, says Celtic assistant John Kennedy. (Scottish Sun)
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes knows he and his players are "there to be shot at" after setting a new club record for consecutive games without a goal. (Evening Express)
Murray Davidson's Betfred Cup final hopes have soared and the influential midfielder may even make his St Johnstone comeback from injury this weekend. (Courier)
The Scottish FA appoint a new compliance officer, with Andrew Phillips to replace Clare Whyte as the governing body's disciplinary chief from 1 March. (Daily Record)