Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Recently-departed Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell will make his Sportscene punditry debut this weekend.

Kettlewell, who was sacked in December, joins Michael Stewart and Steven Thompson for Sunday's highlights on BBC One at the later time of 22:30 GMT.

The previous day, Thommo and Leanne Crichton are the pundits on Sportscene results at 16:30.

And after that, Shelley Kerr and James McFadden will be on Sportscene Saturday at 19:30 on BBC Scotland.

That programme, with highlights of the day's four Scottish Premiership matches, will be repeated on BBC One at 23:35.

Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will cover all the action - and you can listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan both days from midday.

There will also be live coverage of all the weekend's football on the BBC Sport website and app, with highlights to follow.