Birmingham have only won eight of their 36 games under Aitor Karanka in the league this season

Championship strugglers Birmingham City are expected to confirm the sacking of head coach Aitor Karanka on Monday, reports BBC Radio WM.

The 47-year-old has been in charge for less than eight months after succeeding Spanish compatriot Pep Clotet in July.

But Saturday's 3-0 defeat at home by Bristol City was Birmingham's 12th loss at St Andrew's this season - the worst home record in the division.

Blues are three points clear of the relegation zone.

But they have played four more games than 22nd-placed Rotherham.

Former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss Karanka leaves without any Blues fan having attended any more than just one of their 38 league and cup games in his time in charge.

The 2-1 away win against Reading in December was one of just eight victories.

The decision to part ways with the former Real Madrid player means City owners Trillion Trophy Asia are looking for their eighth manager since taking control of the club in October 2016.

Blues are in their 10th season in the Championship, following relegation from the Premier League in 2011- the same season they beat Arsenal to win the League Cup at Wembley, the club's greatest honour.

In that time, they have finished in the Championship top 10 just three times, once under Chris Hughton, when they reached the play-offs in 2012, and twice under Gary Rowett, in 2015 and 2016 - and they have endured relegation battles in five of their 10 seasons back at second tier level.