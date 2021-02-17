Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham are currently in the National League play-off spots

Wrexham are in favour of the National League continuing having initially abstained in the vote over the rest of the 2020-21 season.

The Dragons abstained from voting in January after they discovered it was excluded from the Sports Winter Survival Package.

The decision to abstain was made by the board of the Wrexham Supporters Trust, but with the full support of the new owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"The club has now voted in favour of Resolution 1 but will maintain its position of abstaining on the other resolutions," Wrexham said.

"It is our hope that the National League (Step 1) season continues. We await the outcome of our fellow clubs' deliberations with interest.

"Our new owners have committed to meeting the costs of the club without any guarantee of external support, notwithstanding our view that all clubs should be treated equally."

National League and League North and South clubs were offered an £11m loan to cover expenses from January to March by the UK government

Clubs had hoped any funding would be in the form of grants rather than low-cost loans, although even that was not an option for Wrexham.

But the club's then owners, Wrexham Supporters Trust, were told they were not eligible as it is in Wales, despite playing in the English pyramid system.

"The club position was, and remains, that it does not want to impose our view on others, on a matter where all clubs are not being treated equally," Wrexham added in a statement.

"The obvious disparity of the club's treatment has been recognised by the National League and the Welsh Government.

"The Government have since been in touch with the club to gain a greater understanding of the issue and to see if they can provide some equivalent financial support.

"On this basis alone, the decision to make our 'abstention' stance public, has raised the profile of the club's treatment, in a way that will hopefully prevent the unfairness of the situation arising again."