Defender Joel Latibeaudiere says Swansea City will continue taking the knee to show they are "still fighting" against racism and discrimination.

Brentford have joined fellow Championship clubs Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough in deciding to stop making the pre-match gesture.

Latibeaudiere, 21, says Swansea's players will carry on taking the knee because the issues the action highlights have not gone away.

"We see it as a big gesture," he said.

"It's just showing that recognition to everything that's going on in the world right now, not just in the UK but all over. I just see it as a great symbol."

In a squad statement explaining their decision, Brentford's players said they felt taking the knee was no longer having an impact.

QPR and Middlesbrough made similar moves earlier this season, while Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha called the gesture "degrading" in a recent newspaper interview.

Former Manchester City youngster Latibeaudiere says he respects differing views but believes it is important for clubs to make their opposition to discrimination clear.

"I feel like doing something is better than doing nothing, whether it's taking the knee or doing something else," he told the BBC's Newsbeat.

"But until something else is put in place and everyone is agreed on it, I do think we should be taking the knee because stuff is still going on.

"It's not like it's stopped. It's still happening, maybe even worse now than before, and I think taking the knee shows everyone is still fighting against it.

"When there are clubs such as Brentford saying they think the gesture has lost its meaning, I feel like something needs to be done where they don't feel like that, because I really feel doing something is better than doing nothing at all."

Latibeaudiere said it was "awful to see" the racist abuse aimed at Swansea midfielder Yan Dhanda after their FA Cup tie against Manchester City last week.

He believes social media companies should insist people provide identification before creating a profile so nobody is able to "hide" behind a fake account.

Latibeaudiere will not stop using social media because that would mean victory for online abusers.

"I feel like a lot of footballers see themselves as role models, especially for kids and the black community in my case," he said.

"I see myself as a role model and I want to let them know that I am fighting against it, so I wouldn't say I have thought about taking myself away from social media because I don't want to let (the abusers) win."