Harvey Barnes has scored 12 goals for Leicester this season

Leicester winger Harvey Barnes says being in the England squad for this summer's European Championship is the "motivation" for Three Lions players.

Barnes has been in excellent form for high-flying Leicester, with 12 goals and three assists so far this season.

"Everyone can see the strength in depth and quality England have, so it's not an easy task for anyone," said Barnes.

The Foxes face Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday (17:55 GMT).

Brendan Rodgers' side are third in the Premier League, and have also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will host Manchester United.

Barnes, who won his one England cap to date against Wales last October, trails Leicester's top scorer Jamie Vardy by just two goals.

"Over the past 12 months or so, I've been really happy stats-wise," he said. "Improving my numbers on goals and assists is something I identified before the start of the season.

"As an English player, the European Championship has to be a motivation, to make sure you're in that squad at the end of the season.

"As long as I can keep my club form as good as it has been, and keep improving for the rest of the season, hopefully I'll give myself the best possible chance of that."

Team news

Leicester have plenty of injury concerns heading into the tie, especially at full-back.

Ricardo Pereira will remain at home as his workload is managed following his return from a long-term knee injury and Timothy Castagne is out with a hamstring problem.

James Justin will have an operation on his damaged anterior cruciate ligament on Thursday.

They will also travel without forward Ayoze Perez after he suffered a knee injury in the 3-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday, while centre-half Wesley Fofana is another who is out with a hamstring injury.

