Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Slavia PragueSlavia Prague17:55LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Sinobo Stadium

Slavia Prague v Leicester: Harvey Barnes wants to seal Euros place with England

Harvey Barnes
Harvey Barnes has scored 12 goals for Leicester this season

Leicester winger Harvey Barnes says being in the England squad for this summer's European Championship is the "motivation" for Three Lions players.

Barnes has been in excellent form for high-flying Leicester, with 12 goals and three assists so far this season.

"Everyone can see the strength in depth and quality England have, so it's not an easy task for anyone," said Barnes.

The Foxes face Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday (17:55 GMT).

Brendan Rodgers' side are third in the Premier League, and have also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will host Manchester United.

Barnes, who won his one England cap to date against Wales last October, trails Leicester's top scorer Jamie Vardy by just two goals.

"Over the past 12 months or so, I've been really happy stats-wise," he said. "Improving my numbers on goals and assists is something I identified before the start of the season.

"As an English player, the European Championship has to be a motivation, to make sure you're in that squad at the end of the season.

"As long as I can keep my club form as good as it has been, and keep improving for the rest of the season, hopefully I'll give myself the best possible chance of that."

Team news

Leicester have plenty of injury concerns heading into the tie, especially at full-back.

Ricardo Pereira will remain at home as his workload is managed following his return from a long-term knee injury and Timothy Castagne is out with a hamstring problem.

James Justin will have an operation on his damaged anterior cruciate ligament on Thursday.

They will also travel without forward Ayoze Perez after he suffered a knee injury in the 3-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday, while centre-half Wesley Fofana is another who is out with a hamstring injury.

Match stats

  • Leicester City will be the sixth different English side that Slavia Prague have faced, after Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Chelsea. Slavia have only won one of their 11 matches against these sides, beating Leeds 2-1 in the 1999-2000 Uefa Cup quarter final second leg.
  • Leicester City have won just one of their past seven away matches in European competition (D2 L4), beating AEK Athens in the group stages of this season's competition.
  • Slavia Prague's most recent knockout tie in major European competition saw them lose both legs against Chelsea in the 2018-19 Europa League quarter-finals.
  • Since beating Glenavon home and away in the Cup Winners' Cup first round in 1961-62, Leicester have won just one of their following 10 knockout stage matches in major European competition (D3 L6), defeating Sevilla in a Champions League tie in 2016-17.
  • Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his past three matches in major European competition, equalling Kenneth Keyworth's run for the club in 1961-62. No Leicester player has ever scored in four straight games at this level.

Thursday 18th February 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6411145913
2Sporting Braga64111410413
3Zorya Luhansk6204611-56
4AEK Athens6105715-83

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6411127513
2Lille6321148611
3Sparta Prague62041012-26
4Celtic61141019-94

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal65101751216
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv632167-111
3Sivasspor6204911-26
4FK Qarabag6015413-91

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham64111551013
2Royal Antwerp640285312
3LASK63121112-110
4Ludogorets6006719-120

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb642091814
2RZ Pellets WAC631276110
3Feyenoord612348-45
4CSKA Moscow603338-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim65101721516
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6006415-110
