Wolfsberger v Tottenham Hotspur

Hugo Lloris has conceded eight goals in the past two games

Europa League last-32 first leg: Wolfsberger v Tottenham Date: 18 February Kick-off: 17:55 GMT Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham's first-choice keeper Hugo Lloris retains his full backing despite recent errors.

Joe Hart is expected to return as Mourinho rotates his squad for Spurs' Europa League last-32 first leg tie with Wolfsberger in Budapest.

France World Cup winner Lloris was responsible for two mistakes during last Saturday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at leaders Manchester City.

"He has all my trust and confidence," said Mourinho on Wednesday.

Spurs have lost five of their past six games in all competitions, and have conceded eight in the past two outings.

But Mourinho said Lloris, 34, remains one of the best keepers in the world.

"For me, [Liverpool keeper] Alisson is one of the top five best goalkeepers in the world and in the last couple of matches, not at Leipzig, but in the matches before he's made big mistakes.

"And Hugo is the same. He's an amazing, amazing goalkeeper."

Thursday's first leg against Austrian side Wolfsberger is being played in Budapest because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The second leg is scheduled to take place in London on 24 February (17:00 GMT).

What do we know about Wolfsberger?

This is Wolfsberger's first knockout match in major European football.

Their manager is Ferdinand Feldhofer, the former Sturm Graz defender, and their squad includes Michael Liendl, who scored a Europa League hat-trick against Feyenoord on 29 October.

Wolfsberger advanced to this stage after finishing runners-up in Group K behind Dinamo Zagreb but ahead of Feyenoord and CSKA Moscow.

Team news

Spain full-back Sergio Reguilon is not ready to play as he continues to recover from the training ground injury that has kept him out since 17 January.

However, Mourinho believes the player could be fit to feature in Sunday's Premier League game at West Ham (12:00 GMT) or next week's return leg.

"No setback, just the process is not going as fast as initially we thought, but no setback," said the Spurs boss when asked about Reguilon.

"So, let's see, weekend, next Europa League match, let's see."

Serge Aurier and Giovani lo Celso also remain sidelined, while four younger players have been added to the squad.

They are Dennis Cirkin, Dane Scarlett, Marcel Lavinier and Jamie Bowden.

