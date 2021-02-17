Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
BenficaBenfica20:00ArsenalArsenal
Venue: Olimpico

Benfica v Arsenal: Willian criticism not 'unfair', says Mikel Arteta

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Willian
Willian is yet to score for Arsenal this season

Criticism of Willian's performances for Arsenal this season are not "unfair" but the club have to "protect" the player, says Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

The Brazilian, 32, joined Arsenal on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer but has failed to score in 24 games and provided only three assists.

Arteta said Willian will return to his best form with the "quality he has".

Arsenal face Benfica in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday, in Rome due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Londoners go into the game on the back of just one win in their last four games, while the Portuguese side are fourth in their league, 13 points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon.

When asked about criticism levelled at his player, Arteta said: "I won't say it is unfair. Expectations of Willian are really high in terms of the goals he can score, assists he can create. We have to protect him.

"What he is doing at the moment, the way he is training, the way he is willing to give everything to the team is what I demand.

"Whether he is successful in the game is another matter, but it will come with the quality he has."

Midfielder Thomas Partey is out of the Benfica game but full-back Kieran Tierney is in the squad after recovering from a leg injury.

Match stats

  • Benfica and Arsenal met for the only time in the last 16 of the 1991-92 European Cup, with Benfica winning 4-2 on aggregate.
  • Arsenal have faced five different Portuguese opponents in European competition and beaten them all (Sporting Lisbon, Porto, Sporting Braga and Vitoria Guimaraes) apart from Benfica.
  • Benfica have won the first leg of their last nine Europa League knockout ties when it has been at home and won 14 of their last 17 first-leg matches in the knockout phase overall (L3).
  • In this season's Europa League, Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe has been involved in 48 open play sequences that have ended with a shot, four more than anyone else.
  • Benfica's Pizzi has been directly involved in more Europa League goals than any other player this season (6 goals, 2 assists).
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 18th February 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6411145913
2Sporting Braga64111410413
3Zorya Luhansk6204611-56
4AEK Athens6105715-83

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6411127513
2Lille6321148611
3Sparta Prague62041012-26
4Celtic61141019-94

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal65101751216
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv632167-111
3Sivasspor6204911-26
4FK Qarabag6015413-91

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham64111551013
2Royal Antwerp640285312
3LASK63121112-110
4Ludogorets6006719-120

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb642091814
2RZ Pellets WAC631276110
3Feyenoord612348-45
4CSKA Moscow603338-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim65101721516
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6006415-110
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport