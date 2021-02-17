Criticism of Willian's performances for Arsenal this season are not "unfair" but the club have to "protect" the player, says Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.
The Brazilian, 32, joined Arsenal on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer but has failed to score in 24 games and provided only three assists.
Arteta said Willian will return to his best form with the "quality he has".
Arsenal face Benfica in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday, in Rome due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Londoners go into the game on the back of just one win in their last four games, while the Portuguese side are fourth in their league, 13 points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon.
When asked about criticism levelled at his player, Arteta said: "I won't say it is unfair. Expectations of Willian are really high in terms of the goals he can score, assists he can create. We have to protect him.
"What he is doing at the moment, the way he is training, the way he is willing to give everything to the team is what I demand.
"Whether he is successful in the game is another matter, but it will come with the quality he has."
Midfielder Thomas Partey is out of the Benfica game but full-back Kieran Tierney is in the squad after recovering from a leg injury.
Match stats
- Benfica and Arsenal met for the only time in the last 16 of the 1991-92 European Cup, with Benfica winning 4-2 on aggregate.
- Arsenal have faced five different Portuguese opponents in European competition and beaten them all (Sporting Lisbon, Porto, Sporting Braga and Vitoria Guimaraes) apart from Benfica.
- Benfica have won the first leg of their last nine Europa League knockout ties when it has been at home and won 14 of their last 17 first-leg matches in the knockout phase overall (L3).
- In this season's Europa League, Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe has been involved in 48 open play sequences that have ended with a shot, four more than anyone else.
- Benfica's Pizzi has been directly involved in more Europa League goals than any other player this season (6 goals, 2 assists).
