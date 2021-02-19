The Scottish Premiership bottom five is the tightest it has been at this stage for the first time in four years

As the Scottish Premiership's conclusion draws nearer, heart rates continue to increase among fans of clubs at the wrong end of the table.

Up to five clubs will be sweating over their top-flight status, as just seven points separate eighth-placed St Johnstone and bottom club Ross County - the tightest margin at this point in the season since 2017.

With just a handful of games to play before the split, BBC Scotland looks at how many points typically secure safety, how many it will take this term and which side has the toughest run-in.

Dispelling the 40-point myth

Prior to the start of every season, managers and pundits alike stress the need for likely relegation candidates to hit the coveted 40-point mark.

Since the Premiership play-offs were brought back in for the 2013-14 season, no club has been required to reach 40 points to ensure their top-flight safety.

In fact, no side has ever needed 40 points to survive in Scotland's top tier since 38-game seasons were reintroduced in the 2000-01 campaign.

From 2013-14, an average of 35 points has been enough to keep teams away from the foot of the table and the dreaded 11th-place play-off spot.

Based on the points-per-game averages the 2019-20 season was curtailed on, 35 points would have been enough to secure 10th place

How many points will it take this term?

Despite Hamilton Academical currently sitting in 11th place, the fact they have played a game less than Kilmarnock, who are a place above them on goal difference, means that Brian Rice's men currently average a better points-per-game ratio (0.86) than Tommy Wright's side (0.83).

At that rate, a final points tally of just 32 could be enough to ensure a current bottom six team is playing Premiership football in August, although the post-split fixtures may nudge up those averages with the relegation rivals all facing off against each other.

Given that, it would be safe to assume both Dundee United and St Mirren have all but confirmed their top-flight status, whereas St Johnstone and Motherwell would be required to earn just two and four points, respectively, from their remaining fixtures to achieve that target.

With Hamilton on course to earn at least 32 points, that would mean Kilmarnock have to secure a minimum of nine points from their final nine games to avoid finishing 11th.

Three wins from nine league fixtures does not seem such a harrowing task, but the Ayrshire club have only registered 10 points from their past 16 matches so the threat to their survival is clear. If fans did not realise before how big a job Wright has on his hands at Rugby Park, they do now.

The same applies for John Hughes at Ross County. The Highlanders are the Premiership's basement club, with a current ratio of 0.82 points per game.

With just one point separating the bottom three, Hughes has time to turn it around, but they could be staring second-tier football in the face if those numbers do not improve quickly.

With the upturn in form Rice's Hamilton are enjoying, there is no doubt clubs around them have a fight on their hands.

Who has the toughest run-in?

The amount of fixtures teams have remaining before the split varies, as does the level of opposition.

On paper, there is no doubt Hamilton have the trickiest run-in, as they face tough trips to Hibernian, Aberdeen and Livingston over their next five games.

Bottom-club Ross County's fixtures also do not look too favourable, as the Highlanders have games against Celtic and Hibernian amongst their next five Premiership matches.

Both fixtures take place in Dingwall and County have shown they are capable of getting the better of Jack Ross and Neil Lennon's sides away from home.

As for Kilmarnock, Wright's men travel to face out-of-form Aberdeen this weekend, before a home game against Dundee United and a crucial double-header against County and Motherwell follow.

That leaves eighth-placed St Johnstone and ninth-placed Motherwell, who face off against each other at Fir Park this Saturday in a game that could potentially all but secure top-flight safety for the winner.