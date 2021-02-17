Last updated on .From the section Premier League

All Premier League fixtures will remain available to watch live in the UK until fans are allowed to return to stadiums.

Games will continue to be broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and the BBC.

Broadcast selections for March and for the rearrangement of previously postponed games will be announced in due course.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce how the current lockdown in England will be eased.

Premier League football has been played behind closed doors since the 2019-20 season resumed in June following the first coronavirus lockdown.

However, pilots with a small number of fans were permitted in the English Football League (EFL) in the autumn while some Premier League clubs were able to welcome up to 2,000 fans in December.

But games were soon moved back behind closed doors amid rising cases of Covid-19.

