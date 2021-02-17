Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Gareth Bale has started two Premier League games for Spurs this season and made five appearances off the bench, including at Manchester City

Gareth Bale is not playing regularly for Tottenham because "he's towards the end of his career", according to the on-loan Real Madrid forward's agent.

Wales international Bale, 31, rejoined Spurs from Spanish champions Real in September on a season-long deal.

However, he has since started just two of 22 Premier League matches.

Asked about Bale's lack of minutes, his agent, Jonathan Barnett, said: "He's towards the end of his career. Really, you have to ask Mourinho that."

Manager Jose Mourinho last week said a social media post by Bale - which read "good session today" - was a "contradiction" with reality as he was left out of Tottenham's incredible 5-4 FA Cup defeat at Everton a day later.

The Welshman was not introduced until the 71st minute, with Tottenham already 3-0 down to Manchester City, on Saturday.

Barnett added: "When they say, 'What's happened to him?' - he's won more trophies abroad than any British player in history.

"He's done very well financially, and he has enough money for the rest of his life. He has a very good lifestyle, so that is what has happened to him."

Bale, who joined Spurs from Southampton in 2007 before his then world record £85m move to the Bernabeu in 2013, has won four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles.

Son not thinking about contract talks

South Korea forward Son Heung-min says it is "a bit unfair to talk about a new contract at the moment" - adding that suggestions Mourinho has lost the support of his Tottenham players "is a bad rumour".

The 28-year-old, whose current deal runs until 2023, has been key for Spurs this season - his 13 Premier League goals putting him level with striker Harry Kane as the club's top scorer in the competition.

"I am focused on the games and my team and that is the most important thing at the moment," Son said. "I'm happy to be here and I'm working hard as a player and the team. It's a bit unfair to talk about a new contract."

Spurs topped the Premier League table in December, but three wins in their past 12 top-flight games have seen Mourinho's side slip to ninth - 17 points behind leaders Manchester City.

However, Son said "the rumours are just rumours" when asked if the players were still behind their manager.

"Our changing room has been fantastic," he added. "Obviously it depends on the results. I'm very sad if we lose and happy when we win. It's like everyone else.

"The mood went down when we had a couple of bad results but the dressing room hasn't changed.

"Everyone is happy and having a laugh and focused on every game."