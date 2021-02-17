Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Carly Telford rejoined Chelsea in May 2017

Chelsea and England goalkeeper Carly Telford has agreed a one-year extension to her contract until June 2022 with the Women's Super League champions.

Telford, 33, has made 75 appearances for the Blues and will take up a part-time coaching role next season with their under-16 and under-18 teams.

"This club's been amazing for me," she said. "Being around such a quality team, it's an honour to come to work."

Telford rejoined Chelsea in May 2017 after three years at Notts County.

She has been capped 23 times by England and been a member of three World Cup squads, including her tournament debut against Argentina in 2019.