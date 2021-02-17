EFL Trophy - Northern Group E
SunderlandSunderland18:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Lincoln City

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Burge
  • 6Power
  • 13O'Nien
  • 5Wright
  • 25McFadzean
  • 14Scowen
  • 23Leadbitter
  • 24Neil
  • 28McGeady
  • 9Wyke
  • 11Gooch

Substitutes

  • 2McLaughlin
  • 7Maguire
  • 10O'Brien
  • 20Matthews
  • 21Diamond
  • 27Jones
  • 54Almond

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Palmer
  • 22Eyoma
  • 4Montsma
  • 5Jackson
  • 7Edun
  • 6Sanders
  • 10Grant
  • 18McGrandles
  • 20Johnson
  • 9Hopper
  • 11Scully

Substitutes

  • 8Jones
  • 15Bramall
  • 17Howarth
  • 30Roughan
  • 31Long
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match report to follow.

Wednesday 17th February 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood33008269
2Sunderland320114686
3Carlisle310279-23
4Aston Villa U213003214-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford320147-36
2Manchester United U2131116425
3Rochdale31113304
4Morecambe31025413

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury33009459
2Crewe32017616
3Bolton310267-13
4Newcastle United U21300327-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Port Vale32107348
2Tranmere31205416
3Wigan31119634
4Liverpool U213003513-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Manchester City U2132108177
2Lincoln City31205327
3Mansfield310237-43
4Scunthorpe301227-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oldham33009189
2Wolverhampton Wanderers U21311136-35
3Bradford302124-22
4Doncaster301214-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington32109188
2Blackpool31204136
3Barrow302123-13
4Leeds United U213012212-101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull32016246
2Leicester City U2132016516
3Harrogate31115504
4Grimsby301238-52

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham United U2133005149
2Portsmouth32015146
3Colchester31026423
4Southend3003212-100

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal U2132105328
2Gillingham311134-14
3Crawley31024403
4Ipswich310234-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons32017526
2Northampton31116335
3Stevenage31114404
4Southampton U21310238-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd32104228
2Bristol Rovers31207615
3Walsall302134-13
4Chelsea U21301257-22

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter330011569
2Forest Green31025413
3Swindon310267-13
4West Bromwich Albion U21310239-63

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham33004049
2Norwich City U2132018356
3Plymouth310256-13
4Newport300319-80

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient32016516
2Wimbledon32014316
3Charlton31115415
4Brighton and Hove Albion U21301236-31

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32107348
2Peterborough31208626
3Burton302168-23
4Fulham U21301237-41
