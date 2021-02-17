Sunderland v Lincoln City

SunderlandSunderland18:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Burge
- 6Power
- 13O'Nien
- 5Wright
- 25McFadzean
- 14Scowen
- 23Leadbitter
- 24Neil
- 28McGeady
- 9Wyke
- 11Gooch
Substitutes
- 2McLaughlin
- 7Maguire
- 10O'Brien
- 20Matthews
- 21Diamond
- 27Jones
- 54Almond
Lincoln City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Palmer
- 22Eyoma
- 4Montsma
- 5Jackson
- 7Edun
- 6Sanders
- 10Grant
- 18McGrandles
- 20Johnson
- 9Hopper
- 11Scully
Substitutes
- 8Jones
- 15Bramall
- 17Howarth
- 30Roughan
- 31Long
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match report to follow.