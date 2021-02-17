Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton is in his second season as Truro City manager

Truro City manager Paul Wotton has agreed a new long-term contract with the Cornish club.

Former Plymouth Argyle captain and assistant coach Wotton, 43, is in his second season in charge of the Southern League Premier South side.

"I'm excited," Wotton said. "It shows the club's intent and how forward thinking they are, I've committed to them and they've committed to me."

Ex-Southampton centre-back Wotton was appointed in the summer of 2019.

Truro have not played a Southern League fixture since the end of October as the season continues to be suspended because of Covid-19 restrictions.

They were also forced to withdraw from the FA Trophy in December following a positive coronavirus case among their playing squad.