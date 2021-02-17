Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Ross County full-backs Tom Grivosti and Connor Randall have both been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Grivosti has not played since November and has now had an operation on his hamstring.

Randall has been troubled by a back problem, and despite making a comeback in January, he too will sit out the campaign.

"He is a lovely lad and a big miss," said Ross County manager John Hughes of Grivosti.

"When you talk football to Grivo, he talks football back to you. He understands the games and the tactics, but I have never had him since I came here.

"Connor got himself in the team and that back problem that he had previously raised its head again."

The Dingwall side are currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership having played a game more than Hamilton, who they are level on points with, ahead of welcoming Celtic to the Highlands on Sunday.