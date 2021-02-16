Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers

Neil Lennon insists there are mitigating circumstances surrounding Celtic's season that can't be made public. (Daily Record)external-link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he and Celtic counterpart Neil Lennon have been texting each other to offer support, with both men under pressure at their clubs. (Daily Record)external-link

Rangers captain James Tavernier is an injury doubt for his side's Europa League last 32 clash with Royal Antwerp. (Daily Record)external-link

Royal Antwerp face an anxious 24 hour wait to see who will be fit for the clash with Rangers, with only 18 first team players fit. (Daily Record)external-link

Celtic defender Shane Duffy says he will prove the doubters wrong after suffering a torrid time in Scottish football. (Sun)external-link

