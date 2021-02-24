Swansea City v Coventry City

SwanseaSwansea City19:00CoventryCoventry City
Match report to appear here.
Match report to appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|32
|20
|7
|5
|45
|25
|20
|67
|2
|Brentford
|31
|16
|9
|6
|56
|34
|22
|57
|3
|Watford
|31
|16
|9
|6
|40
|21
|19
|57
|4
|Swansea
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|19
|18
|56
|5
|Reading
|32
|15
|6
|11
|44
|37
|7
|51
|6
|Bournemouth
|31
|13
|10
|8
|45
|30
|15
|49
|7
|Cardiff
|31
|13
|7
|11
|46
|33
|13
|46
|8
|Middlesbrough
|32
|13
|7
|12
|37
|34
|3
|46
|9
|Stoke
|31
|11
|12
|8
|37
|33
|4
|45
|10
|Barnsley
|30
|13
|6
|11
|34
|35
|-1
|45
|11
|Millwall
|32
|9
|16
|7
|31
|28
|3
|43
|12
|Bristol City
|32
|13
|3
|16
|32
|43
|-11
|42
|13
|Blackburn
|30
|11
|6
|13
|43
|34
|9
|39
|14
|QPR
|29
|10
|9
|10
|30
|34
|-4
|39
|15
|Nottm Forest
|32
|10
|9
|13
|27
|31
|-4
|39
|16
|Preston
|31
|12
|3
|16
|34
|42
|-8
|39
|17
|Luton
|31
|10
|8
|13
|24
|35
|-11
|38
|18
|Derby
|31
|10
|7
|14
|24
|32
|-8
|37
|19
|Huddersfield
|32
|10
|6
|16
|38
|47
|-9
|36
|20
|Coventry
|31
|8
|10
|13
|29
|42
|-13
|34
|21
|Birmingham
|32
|7
|10
|15
|23
|40
|-17
|31
|22
|Rotherham
|30
|8
|5
|17
|33
|41
|-8
|29
|23
|Sheff Wed
|30
|9
|7
|14
|21
|32
|-11
|28
|24
|Wycombe
|31
|5
|8
|18
|23
|51
|-28
|23
