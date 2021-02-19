Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

On Saturday the battle for Europe, the top six, and for Scottish Premiership survival all resumes.

Can Aberdeen end their six-game goal drought and chase down Hibs for third place? Or, will Tommy Wright secure his first victory since taking charge of Kilmarnock?

On Sunday, Rangers hope to take another step closer to securing the title, with Celtic still desperately trying to close the gap.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Aberdeen have no new injury worries as they look to end a six-game winless streak in the Scottish Premiership.

Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) are all still missing.

Defender Stuart Findlay is absent for Kilmarnock and may have played his last game for the club, with reports of a potential move to Philadelphia Union.

The defender misses out due to an ankle problem and Killie boss Tommy Wright said the process over a move to the MLS was "ongoing" for the 25-year-old.

Alan Power is suspended but striker Kyle Lafferty could make his debut after getting a full week of training under his belt since his arrival, while Kirk Broadfoot and Calum Waters are both back from injury.

Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban: "Obviously we are struggling to get goals at the minute but the boys at the top of the pitch and the whole team are working so hard and I do think that eventually, when it does click, the goals will start coming.

"We have looked a little bit more of a threat, especially on Wednesday night. Teams go through periods like this and we have just got to stick together, keep believing, keep working hard."

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright: "It's about being positive in that final third and it's just a lack of self-belief because we've got ourselves into good positions in good areas of the pitch and haven't been brave enough or positive enough in those situations."

Did you know? Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright is unbeaten in his last three league visits to Aberdeen (W2 D1), and is looking to win back-to-back games at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since October 2015.

Hibernian v Hamilton Academical (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Hibernian have an unnamed player self-isolating after contracting Covid-19. No other members of the squad are affected.

Alex Gogic and Jackson Irvine suffered shoulder injuries in the recent win over Aberdeen while Joe Newell is hoping to return from an ankle problem.

Aaron Martin will be missing for Accies after being sent for a scan on the foot injury he sustained in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

Shaun Want is back in Brian Rice's squad after recovering from a thigh injury but the centre-back is unlikely to be risked.

Lewis Smith and Nathan Thomas have been out in recent weeks and David Templeton is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross on Scott Allan, who has revealed the heart condition that has kept him on the sidelines for so long: "He'll remain involved and I envision him playing a part in our remaining fixtures. It's hard to predict how much but Scott and I've been quite candid in saying anything we get from him this season is a bonus given where he was not so long ago."

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "The point [against St Mirren] puts us back into the top six which is where we want to be. We're in the driver's seat with a fantastic opportunity and hopefully we can put on a better performance against Hibernian.

"We're not relying on favours from anyone. It's a good position to be in, the best we've been in in our history at this stage so it's the fear of failure that drives you on you don't want to come this far and not achieve."

Did you know? Hibernian have won seven of their last eight league games against Hamilton, drawing the other 1-1 in October 2019.

Motherwell v St Johnstone (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Motherwell right-back Stephen O'Donnell is suspended after his red card in last weekend's derby loss to Hamilton

Nathan McGinley is a doubt with a facial injury, while Steven Lawless, Liam Grimshaw and Declan Gallaghe remain out - along with long-term absentees Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Charles Dunne and Scott Fox.

St Johnstone left-back Scott Tanser is back in contention after missing the defeat against Celtic with tightness in his leg.

Midfielder Murray Davidson is touch and go in his bid to return from his calf injury but is on course to be fit for the League Cup final.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander on his friendship with Callum Davidson: "We are both competitive professionals, we have spent a lot of time together over the last years.

"We were room-mates and we competed against each other in head tennis, pool and stuff like that and believe me, we both want to beat each other so I don't think tomorrow will be any different. But it is not a personal battle between me and Callum, it is not who can outsmart the other.

"All I want to see is my team play how we train. That is my only focus. If we play like we train and don't get a result, I can deal with that. It's when we don't get the result and we don't play like we train, that is when I'm not happy because I think it is wasted work and I don't like to waste work."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson on his friendship with Graham Alexander: "We are really good mates, and the family are really good friends. We get on great, although we might not get on great on the touchline on Saturday afternoon at three o'clock.

"We will probably have a wee fight as we normally do, a wee argument here and there - but we will be fine after."

Did you know? St. Johnstone are looking to earn back-to-back away wins in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since December 2019.

St Mirren v Livingston (Sat 15:00 GMT)

St Mirren are still without forwards Eamonn Brophy, Kristian Dennis and Collin Quaner as well as midfielders Jamie McGrath and Jake Doyle-Hayes.

Quaner is set to return to training next week but the others face longer waits.

Defender Jack Fitzwater is suspended for Livingston's trip to Paisley after an appeal against his sending off against Dundee United last week for denying a goal scoring opportunity was dismissed.

Forward Scott Robinson is a doubt with a back complaint.

St Mirren winger Ilkay Durmus: "The team is doing really well just now. We are always willing to work hard and the results are coming. We want to win every game and finish in the top six.

"I've never played in Europe before so that is something we can also aim for in the rest of the season. It would be a dream for me if I could do that.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "A win for either team makes a wee bit of a statement. It obviously gives St Mirren a great chance to catch us but if we can open up an eight-point gap it gives us a bit of security in the next four games after that (before the split).

Did you know? St. Mirren have won both of their previous two league games against Livingston this season, each by a 1-0 scoreline.

Rangers v Dundee United (Sun, 15:00)

Rangers will be without skipper James Tavernier and striker Kemar Roofe since both were injured in Thursday's 4-3 win at Royal Antwerp and require MRI scans to decide how long they will be out of action for.

Roofe was suspended for the Tangerines showdown in any case, while midfielder Bongani Zungu, defenders Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey and young goalkeeper Brian Kinnear have been dropped from the squad and told to self-isolate after breaching Covid-19 rules.

Veteran striker Jermain Defoe returns after being omitted from the Ibrox club's European squad and Alfredo Morelos is available after a domestic three-match suspension.

Dundee United's Peter Pawlett is suspended following his sending off during last weekend's win over Livingston and fellow midfielder Dillon Powers is recovering from a head injury.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The focus is very much on us and how we play. Our home form has been outstanding this season. The important thing is to get the boys recovered, physically and mentally, because we know it will be a good test."

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "We just concentrate on self-improvement and we were disappointed with our last visit to Ibrox (a 4-0 defeat). We want to go down to Glasgow and make more of a dent on Rangers, that's the next step for us."

Did you know? Dundee United have lost each of their last four top-flight visits to Rangers since a 3-2 win in April 2011 under Peter Houston.

Ross County v Celtic (Sun, 19:30)

Ross County midfielder Iain Vigurs is suspended, while defenders Tom Grivosti and Connor Randall have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Celtic duo Mohamed Elyounoussi (knock) and Shane Duffy (Achilles) will be assessed, while winger James Forrest has had a small setback in his rehabilitation following ankle surgery but could join training next week.

Ross County defender Callum Morris: "Any player in this division wants to pit themselves against the top players that the likes of Rangers and Celtic have and put in a good performance. The games where you are tested are always the best one in my eyes. I don't think it's beneficial to anyone if you are cruising about. If you are not switched on, you are liable to make mistakes."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We are just looking forward to the games now and keeping that winning form going, keep that winning groove and the level of performance going as best we can until the end of the season and see where it takes us."

Did you know? Ross County are winless in 22 Scottish Premiership games against Celtic (D5 L17) since a 3-2 win at home in March 2013.

