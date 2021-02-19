Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons' Sportscene Predictions

After two rounds of fixtures without a win, can Amy Irons get back to winning ways in Sportscene Predictions?

This time, The Nine presenter takes on recently-departed Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell in trying to forecast the score of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership fixtures.

AmyKettlewell
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock1-11-0
Hibernian v Hamilton Acad1-02-1
Motherwell v St Johnstone0-10-1
St Mirren v Livingston2-11-1
Rangers v Dundee United2-13-0
Ross County v Celtic0-31-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Kettlewell's prediction: 1-0

Hibernian v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Kettlewell's prediction: 2-1

Motherwell v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Kettlewell's prediction: 0-1

St Mirren v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kettlewell's prediction: 1-1

Rangers v Dundee United (Sun, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kettlewell's prediction: 3-0

Ross County v Celtic (Sun, 19:30)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 0-3

Kettlewell's prediction: 1-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Stuart Cosgrove70
Derek Ferguson70
Chris Iwelumo70 & 40
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Michael Stewart50 & 30
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Richard Gordon20
Peter Lovenkrands20
Steven Pressley10
Shelley Kerr10
Total scores
Amy1,330
Pundits1,260
Amy v Pundits
P27W9D8L10

