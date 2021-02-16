Last updated on .From the section Irish

Thomas Maguire is on loan from Cliftonville

Thomas Maguire scored a superb equaliser as Warrenpoint Town came from behind to draw 1-1 with Dungannon Swifts at Milltown.

After a goalless first half, Rhyss Campbell collected Michael Carvill's through ball to slot home the opener on 57 minutes.

Maguire's moment of magic levelled the match 10 minutes later.

With his back to goal from a throw-in, the forward hooked the ball into the top corner with an acrobatic finish.

Maguire's finish was a highlight in a game with few clear-cut opportunities. Callum Byers headed a Carvill cross onto the roof of the net while Adam Evans' cross came back off the post at the other end.

Brandon Dillon then had a penalty appeal waved away by Raymond Crangle as the teams went in level at the break.

Kris Lindsay's side moved into the lead after the restart when Carvill broke free down the left and played in Campbell, who kept his cool to slot the ball beyond Gabriel Sava.

Warrenpoint continued to press and got their reward when on-loan Cliftonville man Maguire acrobatically finished past former Manchester United stopper Roy Carroll to level the proceedings.