The Irish Cup final is set to be played away from Windsor Park for the first time in six seasons due to renovations at the stadium in May.

A new pitch will be installed for the Uefa Super Cup, which is being staged in Belfast on 11 August.

Glentoran won the 2015 Irish Cup decider at the Oval after a stand was damaged at Windsor Park.

This season's competition, which has been reduced to 32 teams, has yet to commence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first round was due to take place on 9 January however the Irish FA's request for the competition to be granted 'elite' status was rejected.

The Championship and Premier Intermediate seasons have since been cancelled. That leaves the 12 Irish Premiership clubs as the only teams who can play under the current lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Several clubs have ruled out competing in any rescheduled Irish Cup fixtures. However it is understood that the IFA is determined to play this season's competition but a new venue for the final will have to be selected if it does proceed.

Linfield fixtures could be impacted

The conclusion of the Irish Premiership is scheduled for May and current leaders Linfield could have European matches from July depending on the final league positions.

It is unclear if the installation of the new pitch will have any impact on the scheduling of Linfield's home league, cup or any potential European fixtures.

"Work is scheduled to begin during the first week of May ahead of the Super Cup being played in the city this summer. The ground will have to be in pristine condition for the biggest club game ever staged in Northern Ireland," said IFA president David Martin.

"We have a plan, subject to any relaxations of the regulations by the government. The committee will look at the situation and determine a new date and venue for the final.

"The competition was scheduled to begin in January, but those dates and the Cup dates in February and March have been given to NIFL for league games. We will pick up the competition in April and May as per the original draw."