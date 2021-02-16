Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Referees' chief Mike Riley called the abuse targeted at Mike Dean 'totally unacceptable'

Referee Mike Dean will resume officiating in the Premier League on Saturday after missing the previous round of fixtures at his own request.

Dean will be in charge of Burnley's top-flight meeting with West Brom at Turf Moor (15:00 GMT).

The 52-year-old notified police on 8 February that his family had received threats and abusive messages.

He sent off West Ham's Tomas Soucek and Southampton's Jan Bednarek in his past two league games.

Both decisions were retrospectively overturned, while Saints also requested Dean was not involved in their next match following the 9-0 defeat by Manchester United in which defender Bednarek was dismissed.

Though Dean requested not to be involved in last weekend's Premier League fixtures, he did take charge of Leicester City's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Brighton on Wednesday.