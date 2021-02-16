Weekly Covid-19 cases in Championship, League One and League Two down to four

Football and hand sanitiser
Players and staff at EFL clubs started to be tested for coronavirus twice a week from 11 January

The number of positive Covid-19 tests across the English Football League has fallen from 16 to four in the past week.

A total of 5,221 players and staff from all 72 EFL clubs were tested under the twice-weekly programme between 8 and 14 February.

Only two clubs returned positive tests during that period.

Players and club staff who have tested positive must self-isolate in line with government guidance.

The mandatory coronavirus testing programme across the EFL was introduced in early January.

