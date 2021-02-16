Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Steve Cotterill was appointed Shrewsbury boss on 27 November

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill has been released from hospital after 33 days being treated for coronavirus.

Cotterill has returned home following his stay in Bristol Royal Infirmary.

The 56-year-old, who tested positive for Covid-19 on 1 January, was admitted to hospital on 15 January and spent some time in intensive care.

League One Shrewsbury said Cotterill will go through a period of rehabilitation and continue to work remotely with his coaches and players.

The former Cheltenham, Burnley and Bristol City boss continued to give team talks from his bed, with assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham telling BBC Radio Shropshire after last Tuesday's victory over Sunderland that Cotterill was putting his "body on the line".

"The gaffer was on to them at half-time and told the lads to believe. He was a real calming influence," said Wilbraham.

"He sent messages to a few individuals in a calm manner and it lifted the boys. They came out full throttle and got the deserved victory."

In a statement, Shrewsbury, who are 17th in League One, said Cotterill thanked the hospital's medical staff for their care.

"Steve would also like to thank everybody for the overwhelming messages of love and support that have come from inside and outside of football - he will endeavour to get back to those people now he is feeling well enough," the club said.