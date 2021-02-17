ALK Capital stated their intention to bolster Sean Dyche's team in the transfer window

Burnley host Fulham on Wednesday knowing victory will take Sean Dyche's side 11 points clear of the relegation zone and leave them well placed to secure a sixth successive Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, new owner Alan Pace is making an impression at Turf Moor.

Last week the American confirmed Burnley would be fully integrating their women's team into the Barnfield training complex. Before that, Pace unveiled their plans for a global talent search using a mobile phone app.

So why is it many long-term fans, sponsors and small shareholders are uneasy? And why are they worried about what the future holds for one of the last remaining 'town teams' in the Premier League.

A deal that puts Burnley in debt - but is that a bad thing?

From the detail contained in Burnley's most recent set of accounts, to 30 June 2019, it is clear the club is well run.

Despite being among the lowest ranking top-flight clubs for match-day income (£6.32m) and commercial revenue (£16.48m), Burnley's wages were contained at a healthy 63% of turnover.

More importantly, they had zero debt and £41.65m cash in the bank, a figure that is now thought to be higher.

Nevertheless, major shareholders Mike Garlick and John Banaszkiewicz had been looking to sell the club for some time and on 31 December confirmed Velocity Sports Partners had taken a controlling 84% stake, external-link which is understood to have cost £200m.

The unease comes from the structure of the deal, which, as was the case when the Glazer family took control at Manchester United, involves borrowing money that will be repaid through club funds.

According to a source who has knowledge of the contract, and is supportive of it, £65m has initially been borrowed from MSD UK, the investment arm of American billionaire businessman Michael Dell, with further finance still required for the remainder of the deal - likely to be raised through agreements with additional funders.

MSD UK, the source said, was not a lender that would panic at the first sign of a problem, but would be supportive of Pace and his partners, Michael Smith and Stuart Hunt, who all have registered addresses in the US state of Delaware.

It is debatable how much scope there is for growth at Burnley but Pace - who has returned to the US but is committed to living in the area - is described as being driven to make his plan work.

And while it is unnerving for some that a club that previously owed nothing should now be saddled with huge debts and associated finance costs, it is described as being better than having one wealthy owner who, at a moment's notice, could pull the plug on funding, as was the case with Portsmouth and, more recently, Wigan.

BBC Sport has been told Pace's business plan involves continuing the tight financial controls used by the previous regime.

Even relegation, it is claimed, would not be a disaster as long as the club stuck to its present model because a combination of cash and player sales could ease the financial pain of a drop into the Championship.

Burnley are 16th in the Premier League with 26 points, eight points clear of the drop

Local concern and shareholder questions

The club are adamant their business plan is solid.

"ALK Capital reiterates that its financial approach is reasonable and sustainable," a Burnley spokesperson said.

"Burnley Football Club's cash reserves remain in a healthy position following the takeover and compare favourably to other Premier League clubs. It is well-placed to thrive under its new ownership.

"ALK Capital's business plan is about securing top-flight football in Burnley for decades to come, but its financial model considers all economic circumstances, both on and off the football pitch. The new owners of Burnley are committed to investing in this club, the team, and facilities over the coming years. Their actions will speak louder than any words."

However, some fans with a lifelong association to the club are less positive.

One local businessman, who had a gentleman's agreement in December to reduce his sponsorship payments by half in light of games being played behind closed doors, felt let down when he was told last month full payments were now required.

When the sponsor resisted, believing an agreement had been reneged on, the adverts were covered up. It is understood the sponsor now intends to take his business elsewhere.

In response, the club pointed to Pace's recent programme notes, where he said a review of the club's commercial strategy was a "key focus" and that he believed he could change the current position of Burnley having one of the smallest commercial revenues in the Premier League.

'The club had a simple structure - now we have a complex one that ends in Jersey'

Then there are the small shareholders.

It is estimated there are 1,709 small shareholders in Burnley, who between them own around 6% of the club.

Most bought their shares over a decade ago when the club was struggling for money and have never received a dividend.

They are yet to be contacted by Pace, either about an offer for their shares or even a recognition they exist.

BBC Sport has been told by one that they intend to ask to see all the records around the takeover, having been alarmed at the paper trail of Burnley FC Holdings, which controls the football club and the training ground.

Burnley FC Holdings was, on 30 December, placed under the control of Calder Vale Holdings Ltd, which itself is controlled by Kettering Capital Ltd, which is in turn controlled by Jersey-based Velocity Sports Ltd, which has three shares, one of which, described as a management share, is in the name of ALK Capital LLC, routinely described as the owners of Burnley.

"Since 1882 everybody has known who owns Burnley," one source told BBC Sport. "The club had a very simple corporate structure that enabled us to be successful. Now we have a complex one that ends in Jersey."

A trail of controlling companies is not considered unusual in football ownership and there is also nothing illegal about a leveraged buyout - while their supporters may not like it, financially the Glazers have been a phenomenal success at Manchester United, whose value according to the current share price is $2.5bn (£1.8bn).

However, those who are arguing for an independent football regulator believe that deal - and the Burnley one - are exactly the kind that should be looked at more closely amid concerns about the consequences if the business plan fails.

Dyche not expecting big change

Sean Dyche has been in charge since October 2012 and took the Clarets up to the Premier League for the 2014-15 season

In the meantime, Dyche and his players will continue to try to push forward, knowing victories against Fulham and, on Saturday, against West Brom will go a long way towards preserving their top-flight status.

After more than eight years at Burnley, Dyche is the longest serving manager in the Premier League.

"It is easier for some clubs, where they can put enough money in regardless," he said.

"This club hasn't been like that and I don't think it is going to be like that going forward. Possibly there might be a bit more money around but we won't know until the next window.

"But this is a town club. It is a hell of an achievement for a club this size to be in the Premier League for as long as we have."